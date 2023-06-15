VRA donates books on AfCFTA to schools in Eastern region

Akuse (E/R), June 15, GNA- The Volta River Authority (VRA), in collaboration with the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC), has donated books on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to selected Senior High Schools in the Eastern region.

The Authority funded the production of the books as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in its impacted communities in the Eastern region.

The books provided an overview of the AfCFTA and how independent African economies work towards economic integration, which would enrich existing

knowledge among the students at the SHS level and enhance their knowledge of the African economy.

The schools are Adjena SHS, Anum SHS, Boso SHS, Akwamuman SHS, Apeguso SHS, Krobo Girls SHS, Akro Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Akuse Methodist SHTS, and Manya Krobo SHS.

The rest are Yilo Krobo SHS, Klo-Agogo SHS, Asesewa SHS, and VRA International Schools Limited.

The book, titled “Actualizing the African Economic Vision: A Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA,” discussed the negotiations and processes leading up to the conclusion of the agreement and the operationalization and commencement of trade.

The handbook examines provisions related to trade facilitation under the AfCFTA Agreement as

well as the free movement of persons as granted by the

protocol to the Abuja Treaty relating to free movement of persons, right of residence, and right of establishment.

In a speech read on behalf of Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, VRA, said the Authority and AfCFTA Secretariat had the common objective of improving the economic and social development of the country and the sub-region.

He said the VRA over the last 62 years had been committed to skills development through its support for education in its various operational areas as part of measures being put in place to prepare the future leaders of the country.

That, he stressed, would offer quality leadership when the time was right to take up the mantle of leadership and service.

The Chief Executive commended AfCFTA for the intervention, which would improve teaching and

learning, especially in the areas of commerce and economics.

Mr Gerald Ekow Woode, Director of Research, GITFiC, said the book would sensitise the students on trade and commerce, urging the government to invest in the skills development of students to meet Sustainable Development Goal four.

He said GITFiC would distribute the books to schools in other regions and urged the students to make good use of the book to broaden their knowledge on trade related issues.

Mr Sam Kwesi Tettey, Municipal Director of Education, Lower Manya Krobo, commended VRA for the support and other initiatives in the region, including scholarships to students and other developmental projects in the area.

Mr John Seleby, Headmaster, Akuse Methodist SHS,

thanked VRA for the initiative and appealed to the Authority to extend the gestures to infrastructure projects in the school to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Georgina Addo Gyemfua, a form three student at Anum SHS, said the book would improve her knowledge about the country’s economy and trade issues.

Jackson Baah, a form three student at Yilo Krobo SHS, said, “I am a business student, and the book will improve my understanding of international trade.”

GNA

