Ukraine to receive another €3.5 billion in military aid, Borrell says

Luxembourg, June 26, (dpa/GNA) – European Union foreign ministers are expected to sign off another €3.5 billion ($3.82 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Continuing to support Kiev is today more important than ever, as the events over the weekend in Russia showed that the war against Ukraine, is leading to cracks in the Russian power system, and affecting the country’s political system, Borrell said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin created a “monster” by launching a war against Ukraine, Borrell said.

“The monster is biting him now. The monster is acting against his creator,” he added, referring to the attempted uprising by Russian mercenary Wagner Group at the weekend.

Borrell spoke arriving at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, which Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to join by video-link.

GNA

