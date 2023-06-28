Tema West Assembly supports Tema, Nungua Traditional Councils  

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, June 28, GNA – The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has donated some items to the Tema and Nungua Traditional Councils to support the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival.

Mr Patrick Atitiati Laweh Osanyormor, the Presiding Member of the Tema West Municipal Assembly, who donated the items on behalf of the Assembly, stated that it was part of corporate social responsibility to show their love and support during the festive occasion.

He disclosed that the Assembly had supported the traditional councils with an amount of GHS 5,000.00 each, with some food items such as bottles of whisky, schnapps, palm oil, maize, fish, bottles of water, and canned drinks for the celebration.

The significance of the celebration, he said, was to “hoot at hunger,” so it was presumed that by the end of the festival, the traditional area would know no hunger, he explained.

Mr Osanyormor advised the community to maintain the unity and security it had enjoyed throughout the year and adhere to all traditional rules laid out for the celebration.

He also pleaded with members of the communities, especially the youth, to ensure a modest celebration and not indulge in any harmful activities.

Nii Amarh Sompunu II, the Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary of the Tema Traditional Council, expressed their appreciation to the Assembly for supporting them as they prepared for the year’s celebrations.

He noted that, on occasions such as the Homowo festival, it was important for everyone to take stock of themselves and understand the intended purpose of the celebration.

During such celebrations, people used the opportunity to do all sorts of illegal activities that went contrary to the purpose of the festival and advised against such misbehaviours.

Nii Amarh Sompunu II appealed to the people in the Tema community and beyond, to come together and celebrate without any distraction and to look at the way forward to improving the living conditions in the area.

Nii Afotey Gbetse VI, the Nungua Asoprotsonaa Mantse in the Nungua Traditional Council, added that this year’s festival was a special celebration for the Nungua Traditional Area because they wanted to promote their traditions and bring unity among the people.

“We have already done some of the traditional activities, and everyone in the community got involved during the process. We look forward to having a joyous festival and invite all tourists to join in the celebration because this year is special,” he said.

He, however, encouraged all tourists and community members to follow the tradition laid out and adhere to all security rules.

He again assured the community of proper security enforcement and cautioned them against indulging themselves in certain activities.

