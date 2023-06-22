Speaker of Parliament pledges GH¢10,000 to Medeama

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 21, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Wednesday pledged an amount of GH₵100,000 to the Medeama Sporting Club (SC) for being adjudged champions of the Ghana Premier League.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the Medeama SC secured their historic first Ghana Premier League title with a remarkable 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park.

Throughout the league campaign, Medeama SC showcased excellent performance, winning 18 games, drawing six, and suffering 10 defeats.

Making an appearance on the Floor of Parliament to present the trophy to Parliament, led by Mr Goerge Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa Nsuaem, the Management and the team, Mr Bagbin made the announcement.

“So Medeama SC, I want to assure you that the house is with you, and I will proceed to pledge which you can take up from me anytime an amount of GH₵100, 000 now to support you. This is the time to enjoy, refresh, motivate and incentivize yourself ahead for the task ahead, we are with you. Congratulations,” he said.

Mr Bagbin assured that Parliament would provide unwavering support to ensure that Medeama SC triumphs in the African Cup on behalf of the nation.

“I want to on your behalf commit the House to go with them all the way to the continent to ensure that they win the African Cup for Ghana. This I will proceed to enforce to ensure that they get the necessary resources and motivation to surprise the continent by winning the cup,” he said on the Floor of Parliament.

Mr Mireku Duker congratulated the club for the feat chalked.

Other MPs who commented on the Statement elougised the players, management and other stakeholders for the hard work that had brought honour not only to Tarkwa Nsuaem but the country at large.

They urged them not to relent on their skills.

GNA

