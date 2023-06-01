Residents of Kwahu Besease plead for electricity

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Besease (E/R), June 01, GNA – Kwahu Besease residents in the Kwahu West Municipality have issued a plea to the government for immediate intervention in connecting their community to the national grid.

As per the accounts of the community’s inhabitants, comprising of students and elderly people, the locality has been rendered “abandoned” due to the dearth of socio-economic opportunities and essential public facilities.

In a recent interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Akua Kissiwaa, the Queenmother of the community, shed light on the dire consequences of the situation on the lives of the people. She also expressed concern over the safety and security of the inhabitants, which was being compromised.

According to her, the absence of electricity in the community has hindered the youth’s ability to acquire vocational skills such as welding and fabrication, auto electrical, tailoring, hairdressing, and more.

She said the situation was causing some uproar in the community as it is compelling the youth to seek better opportunities in other areas.

The absence of electricity has raised concerns among the community regarding the potential involvement of young people in socially deviant activities, such as teenage pregnancies and armed robbery.

Several school children in the community without access to electricity expressed their struggles with studying in such conditions.

Students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency noted that the lack of electricity makes it difficult for them to study at night, forcing several of them to rely on lanterns which they find unbearable while others loiter.

Several community leaders also voiced their concerns regarding the matter, highlighting the adverse impact it has had on their livelihoods in the area.

They have urged for prompt action to be taken to address the situation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

