Prioritise grassroots in CPP’s reorganisation efforts— Group to Party hierarchy

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 15, GNA — Some Concerned Members of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), have urged the Party’s leadership to prioritise the grassroots in its reorganisation efforts ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Mr Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah, an aspiring General Secretary, said the Central Committee had given attention to the Flagbearer Congress to the detriment of organising the Party’s grassroots structures as prescribed by the CPP Constitution.

“Critically, the paramount issue of reorganisation under the party’s constitution to ensure that the party has more formidable structures had been treated as a separate and secondary issue. Indeed, the programme presented by the Central Committee made the flagbearer contest the paramount activity which is detrimental to reorganization of the party.”

“This is patently wrong and constitutionally untenable. The danger this approach poses to the party is the lack of a grassroots-based structure that can carry the message and campaign of the party and protect our votes during national elections. It is our contention that the strength of the party resides at the grassroots, the polling station, electoral area, and constituency levels,” he said.

Mr Afari-Yeboah, during a press conference on Thursday, said the same level of exposure required by the aspiring Flagbearers was even more needed by all Prospective Parliamentary candidates of the party and called for a holistic approach to integrate the Flagbearer Congress, Parliamentary primaries and grassroots.

He called for the immediate resolution of all petitions and court cases, using internal mechanisms for conflict resolution and urged all flagbearer aspirants to join calls by the Party’s rank and file for well-organised party structures starting from the polling station.

Mr Afari-Yeboah, also a Former Administrator of the CPP, urged the media to engage the CPP on national issues, adding that, their doors were always opened to contribute to any national discourse.

Mr George Tetteh Wayoe, a lawyer, said for the CPP to gear up towards the 2024 General Elections, they needed to rebuild the Party from the base.

He allayed the fears of some Party members who thought the rebuilding process would sideline them, saying, the Party would accept and work with whoever the members endorsed at all levels.

Pastor Dr Divine Ayivor, a leading member of the CPP, bemoaned Ghana’s continuous dependent on foreign support even after attaining independence.

He urged Ghanaians to give the CPP a chance to lead the nation and turn its fortunes around.

GNA

