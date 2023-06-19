Prempeh College honours Former President Kuffour, two others

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, June 19, GNA – The management of Pempeh College has named three facilities after Former President John Agyekum Kuffour and two others for their immense contributions to the development of the school.

The other two are Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and Mr. Arthur Clarke, a former Headmaster between 1961 and 1963.

Whereas a newly constructed five-thousand capacity auditorium was named after the former President, Dr. Prempeh and Mr. Clarke had two dormitories named after them.

These came to light during the commissioning of the auditorium at a colourful ceremony attended by the former President and Dr. Prempeh, who are past students.

Dr. Nana Awuah Bedimisa, Chairman of the IMC of the school, speaking at the ceremony, said the contributions of the three personalities to the development of Prempeh College could not be underestimated.

He said they had demonstrated commitment towards maintaining standards, which continued to make the school the best choice for students aspiring to have quality education.

Mr. Aaron Attua Gyau, Headmaster of the School, also paid glowing tribute to the three for their respective roles in raising high the flag of Prempeh College.

He encouraged the students and other stakeholders present at the ceremony to take inspiration from the shining examples of the three to contribute in their own small ways to the growth of the school.

Former President Kufuor expressed excitement for the appreciation of his modest contribution to the development of the college, saying that he would continue to do more for his Alma matter.

“Prempeh College gave me the foundation of my life and it was this school that nurtured me to become what the world has come to see in me, and it is my wish all students take advantage of education and become better people to the society,” he stated.

Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh on his part said, “This is a humbling experience and for me I owe this to the education this school gave me to become a better person and citizen of Ghana and I will continue to do my best to support this, College.”

