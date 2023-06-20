OpenLabs announces scholarship for JHS, SHS graduates with focus on women

Accra, June 20, GNA – The OpenLabs Ghana (formerly NIIT), an Information Technology Institution has announced the commencement of its annual scholarship programme with focus on women.

The annual programme, which is aimed at promoting gender diversity in the technology industry, offers partial scholarships to students interested in acquiring essential technology skills.

The Scholarship is opened to the public from June to October this year, a news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency said.

The Institution said it had placed emphasis on recent graduates of Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) to enable them use their waiting period to acquire essential skills that would increase their employability in future.

“This year, OpenLabs takes immense pride in presenting the scholarship promotion on the theme “Promoting Gender Diversity in Tech Education.” This thematic focus aims to inspire and attract young women, empowering them to embrace the vast possibilities within the tech space.

“OpenLabs has long been dedicated to advocating increased representation of women in the tech industry, and this year’s scholarship promotion underscores their unwavering commitment to the cause,” it added.

The OpenLabs said the selection process involved a comprehensive test based on general knowledge.

It said the level of discount offered would be determined by the candidate’s performance in the test, adding that successful applicants could receive up to a 70 per cent discount on selected programmes, with special consideration given to female candidates.

Dr Sujith Jayaprakash, the director of OpenLabs, said: “We are excited to launch this year’s scholarship promotion, focusing on promoting gender diversity in tech education,”

“At OpenLabs, we believe in providing equal opportunities for all individuals to excel in the field of technology. By encouraging more young women to join the tech space, we aim to foster an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives thrive,” he added.

The statement urged interested applicants especially SHS and JHS graduates to take advantage of the opportunity and visit its website (https://openlabs.edu.gh/) for further details.

GNA

