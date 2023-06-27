NGO organizes free health screening for residents of Art Centre

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 27, GNA – The Centre for Trans-Atlantic Leadership and Progressive Studies (CTALPS), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised free health screening for over 200 residents at the Art Centre in Accra.

The beneficiaries of the screening included the youth and the aged, screened for blood pressure, sugar level, hypertension, diabetes, and other related health conditions.

Those diagnosed with various conditions were counselled and referred to health facilities for further medical care.

Dr. Dorothy J. Williams, Founder of the Centre in an interview with the media said the gesture was in line with the NGOs aim to make a difference in the lives of the less privileged people in communities by providing access basic needs including healthcare, quality education and other basic human needs.

She said the gesture over the years had helped to inform the people about their health statuses.

Dr. Wiliams added that the exercise was targeted at providing an opportunity for people, especially those who could not afford frequent medical check-ups due to financial constraints, to have access to medical care.

Aside the free health screening for the residents of the Art Centre community, the organisation also had an educational talk with the pupils of the Street Academy School.

It presented learning materials to the school to foster teaching and motivate the pupils to learn hard.

Dr. Williams said the learning materials would also go a long way to help the pupils to harness their potential.

She urged the students to make good use of the items given to them as education was the key to success.

Mr Ataa Lartey, the Executive Director of Street Academy expressed appreciation to the Centre for the gesture, saying “Oliver Twist asks for more, so CTALPS should also do more for the school especially the students.”

He encouraged the students to focus on their academic work to become better citizens and contribute to Ghana’s development agenda.

The Centre for Trans-Atlantic Leadership and Progressive Studies is a non-profit making organization that focuses on health care and workshop training for educators in Ghana to help find ways in teaching students.

The Street Academy is a three-year bridge programme preparing students for mainstream education, that is, the public school system, and vocational training.

Committed to the most vulnerable children, it is 100 percent free, sponsoring books, uniforms, and two meals a day.

The Street Academy offers inclusive refuge for under-resourced and under-privileged children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music, art, and culture.

It believes children have the right to education, the right to develop freely in thought and action, and the right to be empowered.

GNA

