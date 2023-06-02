Moscow claims it has ‘destroyed’ over 50 fighters in Belgorod

Moscow, June 1, (dpa/GNA) – Russia’s military has destroyed more than 50 fighters in new attacks from the Ukrainian side in its own border area near Belgorod, according to official information from Moscow.

Military equipment and armoured technology were also destroyed, Russia said.

The “Kiev regime” shelled the town of Schebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, on Thursday, the Defence Ministry announced in Moscow in the evening. In the afternoon, the ministry had said it had prevented a breakthrough by fighters.

People fleeing the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television showed only a fraction. The region has been rocked by attacks for days, with deaths and injuries reported.

Once again, the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Freedom Russia” legion claimed responsibility for the attacks. They wanted to bring freedom, peace and tranquillity to Russia, the fighters announced.

The Ukrainian government insists it has nothing to do with the attacks.

GNA

