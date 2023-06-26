Michael Naba wins 2023 National Cycling Championship

By Rihanna Adam

Ho, June 26, GNA – Michael Naba of the FCG Cycling Club on Sunday, struck gold in the 2023 National Cycling Championship hosted by Ho in the Volta Regional.

The two-day cycling event serves as the qualification marked for the upcoming Accra2023 Africa Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Naba, who put up a great performance as he defeated over 40 other competitors to be crowned a champion of the cycling event.

In a distance of 139.2km of seven laps with an average speed of 34. 58, he crossed the finished line in four hours, one minute thirteen seconds, followed by Prince Kudufia with finished time of four hours, three minute two second and Sesi Emmanuel winning the third place with a finished time of four hours, three minute three seconds respectively.

In the Elite Woman, defending champion Erica Sedro maintained her title in a distance of 65.2km of 4 laps with an average speed of 23.48km with a finished time of three, twenty-three minutes followed by Florence Heridoh with a finished time of thirty-five minute respectively.

In the Men’s Junior Divisions, in a distance of 79.44km of 5 laps with an average speed 31.36km with a finished time of two hours, thirty-two-minute Abdul-Majeed Sanda from the Rainbow Club emerged winner and Elias Sherif came second with a finished time of two hours and forty minute respectfully.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Riyard Mohammed, Vice President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GFC) said this year’s competition has been tough as compared to last year.

He said, “this year’s competition has been very tough as compared to last year because the cyclists have proven to us that they can win gold medals for Ghana if they are given enough support”.

