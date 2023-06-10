Man in court in London over alleged threat to kill terrorism experts

London, June 10, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – An alleged far-right extremist has appeared in court in London, accused of making threats to kill two high-profile terrorism experts.

Harry Parris, 22, of Bittaford near Plymouth in Devon, is also charged with four offences of encouraging terrorism and six offences of possession of terrorist documents.

It is alleged that on dates between 2019 and 2021 he published statements on BitChute video hosting service and Telegram channels.

The alleged threats to kill were made against two named individuals,

counter-terrorism analysts Bruce Hoffman and Rita Katz, on February 16, 2020.

Katz is director of SITE Intelligence Group which tracks and analyses

extremist movements.

Parris is also accused of having in his possessions extremist publications including the “White Resistance

Manual,” “Big Book of Mischief,” “50 Calibre Rifle Construction Manual,” the “Anarchy Cookbook 2000” and “Bazooka – How To Build Your Own.”

On Friday he appeared at the Old Bailey in London for a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

Parris, who appeared via video link, was dressed in a white shirt and grey tie, and spoke to confirm his name.

Baker set a provisional trial at Bristol Crown Court from May 13

2024, with a plea hearing on October 13 at the Old Bailey.

The defendant was granted continued on bail with conditions, including not engaging in any extreme right-wing activity online.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

