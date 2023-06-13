Man arrested after three people dead amid Nottingham attacks 

London, Jun. 13, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – In Britain, three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident”.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.

