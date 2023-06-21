Liberty Professionals CEO denies claims of club’s new ownership

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 21, GNA – Madam Linda Ansong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Division One league side, Liberty Professionals Football Club has denied reports that the club has new new ownership.

A statement signed by the CEO said, “We write to inform the general public and our fans that the club has not been sold as has been reported in sections of the media”.

It noted that the Dansoman based side was still under Mr. Felix Ansong, who is the founder.

It said as part of getting Liberty Professionals in good shape to compete at the highest level, it has divested its slot to compete in the Division One League but would compete in the Ghana Football Association pyramid.

“Started originally as an academy, the club will seek to re-establish its reputation as a world class developer of Ghanaian football talent,” it noted.

The new direction would be under talent trainer John Oppong Welbeck who had been at post for the past two months.

The club urged its supporters and fan base to rally behind them in this new phase.

The club was demoted from the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season.

GNA

