By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, June 17.GNA- The Reverend Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, has admonished health professionals to be patient with patients and serve them with love under all conditions.

That, she said, would help them to add value and preserve the lives entrusted in their care.

She was speaking at the sixth annual Methodist Health Professionals Conference, in Accra, on theme: “Administering Saline in Healthcare”.

The Conference brought together about 460 Methodist Health Professionals to reflect on how they minister to people through their work.

It will educate them on how to accomplish their God-given assignments to heal the sick and promote healthy living in communities.

Dr Joyce Aryee, thus, urged them to exhibit high professional standards and be morally upright in their service to humanity.

Like the Saline, which is used in healthcare to replenish, cleanse devices and treat certain types of bacteria, they should be of the right balance to be effective and not harmful.

Dr Aryee expressed concern over the negative attitude of some health professionals.

She, therefore, charged them to reform and focus on being peace makers.

Mr. Enoch Osafo, Health Director of Methodist Church Ghana, said the Conference was to encourage the health professionals to be ethical and cater for their patients with compassion and uphold their dignity.

It is part of the Church’s mission to disciple all men, while preparing the health professionals to provide utmost quality care to patients.

The Conference will also discuss how to use the Methodist Health Sunday to reflect on God’s promise to be in good health and prosper and educate church members to lead healthy lifestyles.

“This Conference will educate the professionals on patients’ rights and data protection in the public space, and keep patients’ information professionally, ” he added.

It was important for health professionals to honour their responsibilities under the Patients Charter of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), he emphasised.

According to the Charter, patients have the right to know the identity of all their care givers and other persons who may handle them at the health facility.

The patient also has the right to privacy during consultation, examination and treatment.

Consequently, when it becomes necessary to use a patient’s case for teaching, his/her consent must be sought.

On the other hand, patients are responsible for providing their full and accurate medical history to aid diagnosis, treatment and counselling purposes.

It is also their responsibility to request additional information and clarification regarding their health or treatment, which they may not have been well understood.

GNA

