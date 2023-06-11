Legon Cities seal Premier League survival after victory over Samartex

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 11, GNA – Legon Cities pulled off the victory they needed to avoid relegation after beating Samartex 1996 3-2 in the last match of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Rahman Abdul, Ebenezer Amegar, and Michel Otou ensured victory for Legon Cities, who moved into mid-table with 46 points, level with Samartex. Emmanuel Keyekeh and Evans Osei Wusu scored the consolation goals for Samartex.

Heading into the match, Legon Cities needed all three points to ensure survival.

It was a blistering start from the home side, as they scored the first goal in the third minute through Rahman Abdul, who curled in from close range.

Legon Cities added their second of the day four minutes later through Ebenezer Amegar, who capitalised on some loose defending from the away side.

The “Royals” were in cruise control of the game, with no major attacking threat from the away side.

Samartex pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute after Evans Osei Wusu headed from close range with Legon Cities goalkeeper Slyvester Sackey rooted to his spot.

Legon Cities maintained their lead as referee Selorm Yao Bless whistled for recess.

The second half started with more intensity in the game, especially from the away side, who pressed for the equaliser.

Legon Cities striker Kofi Kordzi had a chance to score the third goal for his side against the run of play, but Samartex goalkeeper Kofi Baah saved his shot.

In the last quarter of the game, Legon Cities were the much better side, and Michel Otou scored the third goal of the game in the 79th minute with a brilliant strike.

Emmanuel Kyeyekeh pulled one back for his side in the 88th minute with a brilliant finish outside the penalty box after dribbling past two players.

Despite the late surge of pressure from Samartex to pull parity, Legon Cities held on to secure all three points and maintain their premier league status.

GNA

