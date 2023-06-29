Lands Commission educates Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council on new Land Act

Accra, June 29, GNA – As part of the efforts to promote understanding and adherence to the new Land Act 2020, (Act 1036), the Lands Commission has engaged the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to educate them on the Land legislation and other related land issues during its Annual National Delegates Conference.

The event offered an opportunity for the Commission to equip the religious leaders and their members with relevant provisions of the Land Act and ensure a culture of responsible land ownership and management amongst the congregation.

The conference, held at the Royal House Chapel International (Oil Dome City) was attended by key representatives and leadership of the various member churches under the GPCC in Accra.

Mr Timothy Anyidoho, Acting Greater Accra Regional Lands Officer, in a presentation, highlighted the importance of the Act towards the country’s development and the role the Commission was playing in ensuring efficient land administration.

He said proper understanding of the Act was crucial to avoid land disputes, illegal transactions and encroachments.

During the interactive session, Mr Anyidoho explained the various provisions of the Land Act, focusing on key areas such as land acquisition, ownership, registration, and dispute resolution.

He touched on some sections of the Land Act including Section 9(2), which states that “A person shall not create an interest in or right over any stool, skin, clan or family land that vest in that person, another person or body of persons a freehold interest in that land, however described”.

Under Section 12 which talks about ‘Protection of Labour and Interest in Land’, Mr Anyidoho cautioned the congregation to avoid any unlawful use of force, violence, or intimidation to prevent or obstruct a lawful owner of the land from developing it, noting that such act is seen as an offense and liable to a term of imprisonment not less than 10 years.

Under Section 14-18 of the Act, which talks about the establishment of Customary Land Secretariat, Mr Anyidoho stated that a stool, skin, clan or family that owns land shall in accordance with the Act, establish a Customary Land Secretariat for proper management of its land.

He advised the gathering to emulate the set-up of the Customary Land Secretariat, which ensured proper book and record keeping, noting that churches should have professionals responsible for handling their land issues.

The Regional Lands Officer provided practical examples and case studies to illustrate the potential pitfalls and consequences of non-compliance with the Act.

Mr Anyidoho entreated participants to disseminate the knowledge acquired at the conference to educate their congregations across the country and emphasised the need for responsible land ownership, adherence to legal procedures, and avoidance of fraudulent land transactions.

Mr. Immanuel Tettey, the General Secretary of the GPCC, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Lands Commission for sensitising them on the relevant provisions of the Land Act.

He said it was important for religious leaders to equip themselves with the necessary tools to guide their congregations on land related matters and pledged the GPCC’s commitment to promote responsible land ownership by urging other religious bodies to collaborate in that endeavour.

Madam Eunice Opoku, the Communications Officer of the Commission, on behalf of Management, presented copies of the Land Act to the Council.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

