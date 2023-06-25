Kumasi High School launches 60th anniversary 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 25, GNA – Kumasi High School has launched its 60th anniversary which is scheduled to be climaxed on July 27, 2024, with a grand durbar at the school’s premises.

The colourful event, which saw the unveiling of the anniversary logo, brought together hundreds of old boys and other stakeholders to lend their support to the year-long celebration.

The theme chosen for the anniversary is, “60 Years of Holistic Education in a Safe School Environment. What Next?

The occasion was also used to raise funds to finance the establishment of an ultra-modern sports complex as an anniversary project.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, in a keynote address, said 60 years of imparting knowledge to young Ghanaians was a feat worth celebrating.

He said Kumasi High School had been at the forefront of the provision of quality education since its establishment, contributing immensely to the human resource base of the country.

The school, according to the Minister, had come a long way as an educational institution having achieved many academic laurels in its 60-year existence, and stressed the need for stakeholders to do more to take the school to the next level.

He said Kumasi High School has had its fair share of infrastructural development since 2017 when the current administration assumed office under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

Dr Adutwum, who is also an old student of the school, said for many years the school was ignored in the area of infrastructural development until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government returned to office in 2017.

“Can you imagine Kumasi High School did not have an assembly hall, but Nana Akufo-Addo has given us one as well as a new two-storey classroom block,” he asked amidst thunderous applause from the students.

He said the school’s science laboratory had also been transformed into a 21st-century laboratory with modern equipment needed to facilitate the study of science.

The government is committed to providing all the necessary logistics required to promote holistic and quality education across the country and Kumasi High School will not be left out, the Minister assured.

Prof. Kwame Adom Frimpong, Chairman of the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC), who chaired the occasion, paid glowing tribute to past and present teaching and non-teaching staff for how far they had brought the school.

He commended them for nurturing thousands of students, who were currently contributing to national development in various sectors of the economy.

“Their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on each and every one of us. They understood our hopes and tears and guided us in our quest for knowledge and wisdom,” he noted as an old boy himself.

He said the school had produced exceptional leaders who were excelling in their various fields of endeavours and urged such people to contribute their quota to the development of the school.

Mr Bernard Hall-Baidoo, Headmaster of the school, acknowledged the continuous support from old students and all stakeholders towards the development of the school.

GNA

