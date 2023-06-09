Kiev Mayor Klitschko to appeal to Zelensky over air raid shelter row

Kiev, June 8, (dpa/GNA) – Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, plans to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give him more powers. amid a row with city districts over air raid shelters.

The districts have become “separate principalities,” Klitschko said on Thursday on the messenger service Telegram. “That is why today the Kiev City Council will also consider an appeal to the president.”

Last week, two adults and a child were killed by Russian rockets in Kiev, and it later emerged that some air raid shelters had been closed against instructions.

An investigation, which is still ongoing, revealed that of around 3,800 Kiev shelters already inspected, around 680 were either not operational or only partially operational.

Klitschko has accused the district heads of embezzling funds. They, in turn, held him responsible.

GNA

