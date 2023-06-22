Honduras police: Deadly violence in women’s prison was direct attack

Mexico City, June 22, (dpa/GNA) – The violent event at a women’s prison in Honduras that left 46 people dead, was believed to have been a targeted attack by a group of inmates on members of a rival gang, Honduras police said on Wednesday.

Suspected members of the Pandilla 18 gang are believed to have attacked suspected members of the rival Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13, imprisoned them and set a fire, police spokesman Miguel Martínez said in a television interview.

Twenty-three of the women at the Centro Femenino de Adaptacion Social (CEFAS) in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, died in the fire, while the others died of stabbing and gunshot wounds, Public Ministry spokesperson Yuri Mora said. So far, only 26 of the victims have been identified.

At least twelve women identified as suspected perpetrators are under investigation, the National Police said. The role of guards and administrative personnel is also being looked into, it added.

Hounduras President Xiomara Castro called the crime an “outrageous murder” in a tweet.

Castro also announced that Security Minister Ramón Sabillón would be replaced by National Police’s Gustavo Sánchez, following the events at the prison.

In recent weeks, there have been violent incidents in several prisons in Honduras. Castro’s government had recently appointed a special commission to deal with the prison crisis.

According to human rights activists, seven pregnant women and 22 children are believed to have been living in the prison. Their condition is unknown.

GNA

