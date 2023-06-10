Green Ghana Day: Obuasi East seeks to plant 7,500 trees

By Yussif Ibrahim

Pomposo (Ash), June 10, GNA – The Obuasi East District seeks to plant 7,500 trees in the Municipality to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day initiative, Madam. Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has announced.

The DCE disclosed this when she joined residents and pupils of Pomposo Primary and Junior High School to mark the day with a tree planting exercise.

The Green Ghana Day was instituted in 2021 by the government under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day was held on June 11, 2021, where the DCE led the entire District to plant 11,000 trees.

The Green Ghana initiative seeks to create enhanced national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards restoration of degraded landscape in the country.

Madam Amissah said forest was one of the most important resources of the country as it provided sources of livelihood for many and generated income and also very important to the fight against climate change and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said so far the survival rate for seedlings planted in the last two years in the District had been very encouraging.

She praised the President for the Green Ghana Project and promised that her outfit would team up with other stakeholders to ensure that the trees planted would be properly nurtured.

Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, lamented the destruction of the forest areas, saying that, “if we do not replace the depleted forest by growing more trees, how can we survive as a people.”

He, therefore, lauded the Green Ghana Project and said it was the panacea to deal with climate change and other environmental challenges.

The MP expressed optimism that the people of Obuasi East would contribute in diverse ways to ensure that the exercise did not burden the public purse.

Ms. Emmanuella Danbanka of the Bekwai Forestry Division spoke about the preparedness of her outfit to take care and protect the seedlings once planted to ensure that the vision of the President was achieved.

