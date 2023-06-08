GPL Preview: Relegation doomsday looms for Hearts and five others; Medeama eyes first title

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 8, GNA – The 2022-23 betPawa Ghana Premier League has witnessed some topsy-turvy moments during the season, and the last round of matches promises some historic moments as some teams battle for the title, while others seek survival.

The Golden City Park would be the centre of attraction as Berekum Chelsea take on relegation-threatened Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians have been dreadful in their recent four matches, having lost all, and are in need of at least a point to keep them in the Premier League to prevent the shameful drop into Ghana’s second tier.

But the good news for the Phobians fans is that their team has not lost in Berekum over the last two seasons, having earned a draw, and with Berekum Chelsea relatively safe from the drop, Hearts look firm favourites to secure all three points.

While the relegation contest seems so keen, the top of the table also looks fascinating, with only three points separating Medeama (57 points) and Bechem United (54 points).

It would be a tricky tie for the Mauve and Yellow side at the Akoon as they face relegation-threatened Tamale City, who are in desperate search of points to ensure survival.

It is more tricky for Medeama, as a big win for Bechem United against Aduana Stars in another corresponding fixture could flip things at the top if Medeama fails to get at least a point at home.

With both sides having similar head-to-head results, the goal difference could come into play at the end of the season, with Medeama having a four-goal cushion heading into the final day.

Accra Great Olympics head into their final match of the season against Nsoatreman FC needing to secure all three points as they battle for survival.

The “Dade Boys,” who are currently third from bottom, would need results to go for them elsewhere to ensure safety as they take care of proceedings at Sogakope Park.

The likes of Legon Cities, Accra Lions, and Karela United could possibly get relegated if they don’t get the desired results on the last day of the season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who are currently fourth, would be hoping to cement their position in the top four with a win against Dreams on Sunday and could even go second if results elsewhere go n their favour.

Full fixture list:

Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

Asante Kotoko vs Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars FC vs Accra Lions FC

Great Olympics vs Nsoatreman FC

Kotoku Royals vs Karela United

Legon Cities vs FC Samartex 1996

Medeama SC vs Tamale City FC

Real Tamale United vs King Faisal Babes

