GFA justifies Inaki Williams’ exclusion from Black Stars ahead of Madagascar clash

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, June 8, GNA – Mr. Henry Asante Twum, Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has refuted claims that Inaki Williams is not committed to the Black Stars after pulling out of the squad.

The 29-year-old, after being called up to the national squad, released a statement on his social media platforms stating that he was unable to honour the invitation because of an injury.

According to the Athletic Club forward, he had been nursing an injury for some time and that it is time to take care of it rather than making it worse by competing for the Black Stars.

However, Mr. Asante Twum said that Athletic Bilbao had given the Black Stars medical staff the player’s medical papers, and the GFA had approved his request to miss the qualifications.

“The coaches were hoping to have him for the match because it was just one game. It is never true “that he is not committed”. We shouldn’t dwell on those things. Inaki played in Kumasi, so why wouldn’t he “want to” go to Madagascar? If there was no proof that he is injured then you can think that way and fabricate this to smear him.

“But Athletic Club’s medical team sent a report to our medical team, led by Dr. Pambo, reports of scans and all the treatment they have given the player during the last six, seven matches of the season. He was playing with injury so our medical team are fully aware of the situation and we, together, took the decision,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

