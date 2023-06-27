Golden Arms scoops 132 medals to win 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 27, GNA – Ghana’s Armwrestling team, Golden Arms emerged victors at the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship with a historic 132 medals.

The two-day event, held at the GNAT Hall in Accra saw over 100 pullers from 14 countries battle each other in the Junior, Youth, Senior, Master and disabled categories for the grand prize.

Ghana dominated Egypt, Nigeria and other continental masters to complete their host and win agenda with a total of 1088 points.

In all Ghana won 47 gold medals, 55 silver medals and 30 bronze medals.

The Pharaohs of Egypt having been tagged as one of the best on the continent, could not overcome Ghana’s tough competition this time round as they managed to secure second position with 282 points, 25 gold medals and four silver medals.

Ghana’s archrivals, Nigeria after conquering the continent in the previous edition could not maintain their spot, grabbing 33 medals to finish third position.

Nigeria won ten gold medals, nine silver medals and 14 bronze medals at the end of the two-day event.

Ghana’s Grace Mintah, Mauzi Zaanu and Olubisi Oyewusi of Nigeria have all booked a ticket to the World Combat Games in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 Africa Armwrestling Championship was a qualifier for the 13th Africa Games slated for March 8-24, 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

