U-23 AFCON: We have a strategy to counter Morocco- Ibrahim Tanko

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 27, GNA – Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Black Meteors says he has developed a plan to beat Morocco in their second Group A clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

Ghana managed to record their first win against Congo last weekend and were keen on giving the North African side a difficult assignment going into today’s clash.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, the gaffer said “Both teams won their first games, and definitely the Moroccans have their strategy for the second game and so are we. I had a training with my team on what we are going to do to have a good game”.

He said his men were poised to match up against the hosts in order to make an early entry into the semi-finals and also cement their position on the table to increase their chances of clinching the title.

The former Dortmund man noted that despite the disappointment in his boys during their last game, it was important to focus on the game ahead to accomplish their mission in the tournament.

“In 2018 we nearly qualified to Tokyo, but I am sure that this time we are going to qualify,” he said.

Ghana and Morocco have both secured three points each, occupying first and second positions respectively.

GNA

