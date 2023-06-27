Ghanaian musicians in diaspora ignored by Charterhouse – Vudumane

Accra, June 27, GNA – American-based Ghanaian musician Vudumane has vented his frustrations towards Charterhouse, the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, over the neglect of Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora.

According to Vudumane, who had produced some amazing hits, the VGMA scheme had over the years, not recognised the efforts of Ghanaian musicians living abroad and advocated for their inclusion.

In an interview, Vudumane stated that the VGMA scheme should start looking beyond Ghana and award other creatives who are doing their best to thrive Ghanaian music on the international music stage.

“We are out here doing what we love; some of us outside are doing better music than most back home, and it is so disappointing to see our own people, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, 3Music, etc. sideline us during panel discussions and awards shows,” Vudumane stated.

He added that these musicians outside Ghana should be given the same recognition for their hard work and dedication as Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora.

“I am not alone with this thought, but many other Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora have expressed their dissatisfaction with the awards scheme not involving them. This has led to many Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora feeling ignored and undervalued.

“It is time for an awards scheme to recognise the hard work and dedication of Ghanaian musicians outside,” Vudumane stated.

GNA

