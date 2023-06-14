Ghana to host maiden Africa Energy Technology Conference in August

Accra, June 14, GNA – The Africa Energy Technology Conference (AETC) is set to take place in Accra, from 8th to 10th August, 2023.

The event, organised by the Africa Energy Technology Centre, is under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy.

It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from across Africa to explore the theme: “Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition.”

The AETC conference also aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the field of energy technology within the African continent.

It serves as a platform for stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the energy sector in Africa.

An exhibition session will feature a rich programme comprising keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, investment platforms, and technology showcases.

Some renowned energy experts and thought leaders will address a wide range of topics including oil and gas, renewable energy, clean technologies, energy access, policy frameworks, deal rooms, and the role of innovation in driving Africa’s energy transition.

Ms Emelia Akumah, the Founder and President of AETC, said: “We are thrilled to host the AETC Africa Energy Technology Conference in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Ghana”.

This conference will provide a unique platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions that can propel Africa to the forefront of energy technology and policy integration.

“Our aim is to facilitate a just and equitable energy transition that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and economic growth for the African continent,”she added.

The conference will attract a diverse audience, including government officials, industry professionals, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, and representatives from international organizations.

Participants will have the opportunity to network, forge partnerships, and gain valuable insights from leading experts, fostering collaboration and driving the transformation of Africa’s energy landscape.

With Africa poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy, the AETC promises to be a significant milestone in accelerating Africa’s energy transition journey.

GNA

