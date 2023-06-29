Ghana Psychology Council grants amnesty to unlicensed practitioners

Accra, June 29, GNA—The Ghana Psychology Council (GPA) says with approval from the Minister of Health, it has granted amnesty to all qualified but unlicensed Psychologists and Counsellors.

The amnesty took effect from May 30, 2023 and would expire on December 31, 2023.

A statement signed and issued by Ms Anna Plange, Acting Registrar, said by the amnesty arrangement, the practitioners were to apply and get licensed to practice legally in Ghana as per the provisions stated in Part 5 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

“This is to give opportunity for all Practitioners practicing in the country without a license to regularize their profession and practice with the Ghana Psychology Council without paying the penalty for late registration,” it said.

The statement said however, the amnesty did not apply to practitioners already licensed and had defaulted in renewing their license.

It reminded the public that per Act 857, it was illegal to act as a psychologist or counsellor if not licensed by the Council.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

