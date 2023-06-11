German rescuers prevent wild boar from drowning in swimming pool

Berlin, Jun. 11, (dpa/GNA) – A wild boar cooling off in a private swimming pool on the outskirts of Berlin had to be rescued by the emergency services after finding itself unable to climb out again, police reported on Sunday.

The fire services, aided by residents of Neuenhagen, topped up the pool and provided a ladder. They used a sling to help the animal weighing around 45 kilograms to escape death by drowning, in an operation lasting around 90 minutes.

The exhausted boar rested for a while before escaping into nearby woodland. Temperatures in Berlin topped around 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“We didn’t know a boar could swim for so long,” a police spokesman said.

Seen as a pest by farmers, boars have become a common sight in urban areas where they scavenge in refuse. Boar hunting is a popular pastime in Germany.

GNA

