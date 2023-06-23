Ga Traditional Council fines 6 churches for flouting ban on drumming, noise making

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 23, GNA—The Ga Traditional Council has fined six churches for flouting the ban on drumming and noise making observed by the Ga State.

They have up to one week (June 26) each to pay a fine of GHC3,000, one sheep and one box of Castle Bridge Gin.

Failure to do so would attract further punitive measures.

The Churches are Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, SSNIT Flat; Faith Independent Baptist Church; Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Abeka-Lapaz; Winners Chapel International, Head Office; the Church of Pentecost, Kaneshie Branch and Pure Fire Miracle Ministries International, Kisseman.

The one-month ban on all forms of noisemaking and drumming in Accra commenced from May 15, 2023, to June 15, 2023, as part of preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.

The ban affects any form of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.

Numoo Nikoi Amasah II, Ga Wulomo in charge of Task Force, told the Ghana News Agency that two of the six churches – the Church of Pentecost, Kaneshie Branch and Pure Fire Miracle Ministries International, Kisseman, who failed to show up before the Council were still bound by the fine.

He urged citizens to take a cue from the case and observe traditions and rules that governed the Ga State.

“Anyone who visits another country or state should endeavour to obey and observe their laws and traditions so that he or she won’t get into trouble. We are all one people so, let’s endeavour to always observe the ban to foster peace and unity amongst us all,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

