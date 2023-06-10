Former Italian premier Berlusconi in hospital for health checks

Rome, June 10, (dpa/GNA) – Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in hospital for scheduled health check-ups, related to his chronic leukaemia, according to a statement from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan signed by his doctors.

According to the statement, the checks correspond to “normal medical practice” and are no cause for concern.

Berlusconi had been admitted to the Milan hospital at the beginning of April for pneumonia, and was also being treated for chronic leukaemia. He spent about two weeks in intensive care and left the hospital after a total of 45 days.

Berlusconi, a media mogul, shaped Italy’s politics for decades. He was prime minister on four occasions between 1994 and 2011. Today he sits in the Senate, the smaller of the two chambers of the Italian parliament.

