Finnish foreign minister announces fresh run for presidency 

Copenhagen, Jun. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday he plans to run for president of the country.

He will stand in the 2024 presidential election, the Green politician announced at a press conference in Helsinki.

Green Party leader Maria Ohisalo expressed her support for him straight after the announcement.

It is Haavisto’s third attempt at taking on Finland’s highest office.

Finland is due to elect a new president on January 28. Incumbent Sauli Niinistö is not allowed to run again after serving for two terms.

In Niinistö’s 2012 election and re-election in 2018, Haavisto finished second both times.

GNA

