Fighting resumes in Sudan after 24-hour ceasefire

Khartoum, Jun. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Fighting has broken out again in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after a 24-hour ceasefire, several Arabic media reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Sudanese army resumed airstrikes shortly after the ceasefire ended at 6 am (0400 GMT), targeting positions of the opposing RSF paramilitaries in Khartoum’s suburbs of Bahri and Omdurman.

Artillery and anti-aircraft missiles were also heard.

A ceasefire had come into effect on Saturday morning, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, with a view to enabling humanitarian deliveries. The ceasefire had largely held, according to media and eyewitnesses.

It was hard to verify the situation in other parts of the country, especially violence-ridden West Darfur.

After previous ceasefires had repeatedly failed, the mediators had warned that a breach could mean the breakdown of negotiations between the two sides in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It was initially unclear when talks on further ceasefires would resume.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan’s former deputy ruler Mohammed Hamdan Daglo – a militia with tens of thousands of combatants – have been fighting the armed forces led by de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since mid-April.

The two generals swept to power together in 2019 and 2021, but later fell out. A transition to democracy demanded by the civilian population failed to materialize.

GNA

