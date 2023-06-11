Ankara’s streets turned to rivers by heavy rains over Turkish capital

Istanbul, Jun. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Heavy rains caused flooding in Ankara on Sunday, with streets turned into rivers and cars washed away, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, showing images of the destruction.

A family was shown clambering out of their car window to be taken safety.

The flooding comes after heavy rains along the country’s Black Sea coast to the north and subsequent flooding claimed the lives of at least three people a week ago.

The Turkish weather service forecast further heavy rains for Monday along the Black Sea, on the country’s Aegean coastline and over the western Mediterranean Sea.

Flash flooding and high winds could strike the region, it said. The popular holiday destination of Antalya was at risk, it added.

GNA

