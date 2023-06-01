EU Parliament votes to boost ammunition production for Ukraine

Brussels, June 1, (dpa/GNA) – The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of increasing European production of ammunition, in light of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.

EU lawmakers approved a corresponding bill that aims to speed up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, for its war against Russia. The measure also intends to help EU countries stock up their arsenals.

The EU Parliament must now negotiate with its member countries on the final form of the proposal. According to the draft, the European Union’s production capacities would be boosted with targeted measures, including an injection of €500 million ($538 million).

This move marks a significant step forward for the “security and defence of our Union” and for the unwavering support of Ukraine, said the head of the European Parliament’s negotiating team, Christian Busoi.

GNA

