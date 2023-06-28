Eid-ul Adha Celebration: Veep extends best wishes to all Muslims  

Accra, June 28, GNA–Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has extended the warmest wishes to his fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul Adha celebration.

In a Facebook message to Muslims, Dr Bawumia urged all Muslims to be inspired by Ibrahim’s acts of selflessness by caring for each other.

“Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our warmest wishes to fellow Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Adha.

“As we observe the sacred festival of sacrifice, which is inspired by the motherly care of Hajar (Hagar) towards her son Ishmael, and Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) incredible obedience to God, let us be inspired by these acts of selflessness, by caring for each other, and also sacrificing for worthy causes for the betterment of our families, communities and the nation,” the Vice President wrote.

Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul Adha means the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, which is observed annually by Muslims across the world. During this festival, Muslims sacrificed sheep, cows or camels to Allah in demonstration of Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah.

The meats of the animals are shared amongst the family, friends and the needy.

GNA

