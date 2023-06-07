Dickens Thunde to retire from World Vision Ghana after 30 years of service

Accra, June 7, GNA – Mr. Dickens Thunde, the National Director of World Vision Ghana (WVG), is set to retire after 30 years of service with the highly renowned Christian humanitarian organisation.

Having served as the National Director of WVG from 2017–2023, Dickens Thunde’s human-centred and result-focused policies addressed a wide range of challenges, including staff welfare, staff retention, capacity building, programming, and implementation.

Dickens Thunde also made a tremendous impact on society through the various life-saving projects undertaken by WVG over the years.

His profound legacy with WVG has touched more than two million children in areas of water, sanitation, hygiene services, education, food, nutrition, and health security interventions.

During his administration, WVG received recognition from the government of Ghana for its contributions to the fight against COVID-19 at the 2023 National Awards Ceremony.

Also in 2021, WVG won the UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development Award through its Unlock Literacy Project and the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF), Millennium Excellence Award for Urban and Rural Development.

In addition, WVG also won the Best HR Management in the NGO Sector Award for the second year running at the 2021 Awards.

Dickens’ service to humanity goes beyond the borders of Ghana, having also served as the National Director of World Vision Kenya and Malawi.

He also provided strategic leadership support to World Vision Ethiopia and World Vision East Africa Regional Office

The extraordinary leadership of Dickens Thunde has received massive commendation from the staff of WVG and various stakeholders in the human services sector across the African continent, and he will forever be remembered for his dedication to human service.

GNA

