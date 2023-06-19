Dagbon Forum leads blood donation exercise in Tamale Teaching Hospital

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 19, GNA – Dagbon Forum, a pressure group in the Dagbon traditional area, has led a blood donation exercise at the Tamale Teaching Hospital to augment the blood stock to save lives.

Mr Zakaria Adam, the President of the Tamale Chapter of Dagbon Forum, told the Ghana News Agency during the exercise that the group targeted 200 donors to make up for shortages at the hospital.

He said the organisation had identified a shortage in blood supply at the hospital, saying being a referral facility, it needed constant blood supplies.

“We are stakeholders of this area and have a role to play in the health sector, hence the need to organise this blood donation exercise,” he stated.

Mr Alhassan Osman, the Secretary of the Tamale Chapter of Dagbon Forum, said the group earmarked June 17 as a blood donation day and as part of its four-year Development Plan.

The initiative, he said, was a way of inculcating the passion of voluntary blood donation in members of the community.

Mr Zubeiru Aliu, the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, lauded the efforts of Dagbon Forum, saying it would enhance health care delivery.

He said although the hospital’s blood bank was not yet running out of blood, it needed more supplies given that it received high numbers of referral cases daily.

GNA

