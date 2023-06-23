Chinese envoy calls for efforts to advance Somalia’s political process

UNITED NATIONS, June 23, (Xinhua/GNA) — A Chinese envoy on Thursday, called for efforts to advance the political process in Somalia.

In remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on Somalia, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said China calls on the federal government of Somalia to enhance mutual trust through dialogue with federal member states, to find solutions for lasting peace and stability in the country.

The international community must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, uphold the Somali-led and Somali-owned principle, and provide constructive support, he said. At present, the security transition of Somalia is at a critical phase. The federal government should accelerate the capacity-building of its security forces and enhance its independent counter-terrorism capabilities, said the Chinese envoy. China welcomes the initiative between Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya to deepen regional counter-terrorism cooperation to safeguard common security, he said.

Zhang noted that the Security Council should, in light of the developments in the situation, review and adjust the arms embargo measures on Somalia and support the country in strengthening its defense capabilities.

The humanitarian situation in Somalia is grim, with half of the population in dire need of humanitarian aid and 6.6 million people facing food security issues, said Zhang, adding that the international community should step up humanitarian assistance and ensure the timely disbursement of humanitarian funding, and Somalia should improve humanitarian access and support international humanitarian operations. China, as a good friend and good partner of Somalia, has always been supporting Somalia in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and national reconstruction, and has helped the country enhance its capacity in fighting terrorism and maintaining stability, Zhang said. “China stands ready to work with the international community to contribute even more to the achievement of lasting peace and stability in Somalia,” he said.

