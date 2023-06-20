Captain Ebenezer Kojo Afadzi retires as Takoradi Port Director

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 20, GNA – Captain Ebenzer Kojo Afadzi has retired from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

Captain Afadzi (RTD), who has been the Director of Takoradi Port since 2015, handed over officially to Mr. Peter Amo Bediako, a GPHA Staff Member at an impressive ceremony at Tema.

The retired director, who joined GPHA in 1999 and rose through the ranks to head the port, enumerated a number of achievements he led the company to achieve.

He mentioned that under his leadership, the staff strength had grown from the 830 he inherited to the current 1070, adding that while the cargo throughput for the year 2014 was 2.2 million metric tonnes, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, a cargo throughput of 1,752,033 metric tonnes was recorded.

Mr. Bediako, on his part, gave the assurance that he and his staff would continue the work of his predecessor and expand the frontiers of the port through the hardworking values of commitment to hard work and truth he instilled in them.

He urged staff to give their best by displaying professionalism in their various departments for the growth of the port.

Mrs. Sandra Opoku, the Director of the Tema Port, who represented the Director General of the GPHA, praised Captain Afadzi (RTD) for his hard work and diligence in the discharge of his duties when he was the Director of Takoradi Port.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

