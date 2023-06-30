Canadian Murder Case: Accused person undergoes DNA test

July 1 is Ghana Poultry Day & 3rd Ghana Chicken Festival!

Join us at the Forecourt of the State House, to eat for FREE, well prepared grilled, fried, smoked, and other amazing Chicken recipes!

Together, let's promote the local Poultry Industry!

Lets come together, to educate ourselves on the nutritional & medicinal values of our local Chicken!

Register to be part, of this exciting, fun-packed and educational Day!

Bring the whole family! See You.