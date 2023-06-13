British public asked to help water young urban trees during summer 

London, Jun. 13, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Woodland conservation charities are asking the British public to help water urban trees as they struggle to survive increasingly hot, dry summers.

Last year, Britain saw its hottest year on record, with the Met Office warning that longer, more intense heatwaves will become more frequent because of climate change.

Newly-planted street trees need up to 50 litres of water per week during the summer months during their first three years, conservationists said.

Most of the rain that does fall in cities runs into drains instead of being soaked up in nearby soil, meaning urban trees have a lower survival rate than those in the countryside.

It is thought that between 30-50% of newly-planted street trees die within the first year, according to the most recent survey of tree mortality rates.

The Arboricultural Association started an annual watering campaign in 2020 to encourage people to water trees and improve their chances of survival.

John Parker, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Planting a tree is just the start of the story.

“The health and survival of new urban trees is threatened by increasingly dry weather.

“It is recommended that newly planted trees are given 50 litres of water per week during the summer months, for the first three years.

“You can help ensure healthy trees for the future over the summer months by watering trees near you.”

It is better to water trees in the early morning or evening when the sun is weaker and while harvested rainwater is ideal, it is also fine to use left-over water from a bath or the washing up.

Steph Mullen, who has set up a watering group in Sheffield as part of her work with Kids Plant Trees, said: “Helping trees to thrive is one of the most rewarding things you can do – and kids love trees so it’s a brilliant way to build a connection with nature.

“Not everyone has a garden or easy access to wild spaces, but watering street trees is something that everyone can do.

“Every tree supports a range of wildlife, so whether it’s one tree or many, it’s great to do something practical that really makes a difference.”

Conservationists worry that cash-strapped councils will struggle to provide enough water to the thirsty trees and so are asking people to help out and water young trees local to where they live.

Catherine Nuttgens, head of the Woodland Trust’s urban tree programme, said: “Trees are crucial to our wellbeing by cooling our towns and cities and improving air quality so we need to not only plant more but look after those we already have.

“While in rural settings newly planted saplings and woods can take care of themselves and adapt, the challenging conditions presented by living in the built environment means trees in our streets and urban areas need a bit more TLC.

“It’s a fun job to do with the kids or make it a post-teatime routine to water the trees. It can rally community spirit too if estates or streets club together.”

