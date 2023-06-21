Be conscious about customer experience- MTN advises entrepreneurs

By Benjamin Akoto

Wamfie (B/R), June 21, GNA – Mrs. Benedicta Brobbey, a Customer Service Officer at the Sunyani Zonal MTN Office has advised entrepreneurs to be conscious of their customer experience to help grow their businesses.

She explained being customer experienced required that the entrepreneur exhibited service satisfaction, business interaction, show loyalty, advocacy, create awareness and ensure good managerial skills.

Mrs. Brobbey gave the advice in her presentation at the 2023 MTN Y’ello Care Financial Literacy Skills training organised for hairdressers, poultry farmers and other players in the poultry value chain at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region.

She stated a positive customer experience would help grow the business by increasing revenue, improving customer satisfaction, gaining a competitive advantage over other businesses, adding it would promote higher customer retention and increasing the customer lifetime value.

Stressing on online customers, Mrs. Brobbey explained, there were categories of persons, discount seekers, deal hunters, surfers, wondering and loyal customers who patronised online services, saying it was therefore important for entrepreneurs to understand the working dealings of all those groups.

She emphasised for entrepreneurs to manage online customers, they must make their contacts accessible to customers and respond to all customers’ requests and queries.

Mrs. Brobbey advised that customers must be informed, their feedback considered, with entrepreneurs using simple ways that would make meaning to customers and ensure constant delivery on their promise to customers.

