At least 25 dead after attacks on Nigerian villages

Lagos, Jun. 4, (dpa/GNA) – Unidentified gunmen killed at least 25 people in an attack on villages in the Katsina-Ala district of Nigeria on Saturday, according to official reports.

Numerous other civilians were injured in the attacks in the central state of Benue, the spokesperson for the Katsina-Ala district government, Tsar Tartor, said on Saturday.

Dozens of houses were also set on fire, he said. The police confirmed the attacks.

In the centre and north of the West African country with around 220 million inhabitants, there are repeated attacks by bandits who loot villages, steal livestock and kill and kidnap people.

In the north-east of the country, on the other hand, there are frequent attacks by Islamist terrorist groups such as Boko Haram.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

