Asante-Akim South NCCE educates 40 schools on responsible citizenship

Morso (Ash), June 08, GNA – The Asante-Akim South Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has engaged 40 basic schools in the Municipality as part of activities marking this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration.

The Week-long celebration provides a platform for selected prominent resource persons to mentor pupils on responsible citizenship to empower them to discharge their civic responsibilities as future leaders.

This year’s celebration was on the theme, “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

The Directorate exposed pupils in the beneficiary schools to Ghanaian values and their civic responsibilities both in the school and community levels as they engaged them throughout the week.

Pupils from Upper Primary and Junior High Schools in Morso where the launch of the week-long activities was held, attended the event, which was later extended to other schools in the Municipality.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Ruth Falia, who addressed the pupils, encouraged them to be patriotic by showing keen interest in issues that promote national development.

She said they must learn to respect authority, symbols of Ghana, and law abiding to develop love for their motherland.

“You have a duty to be respectful to authority including your teachers, parents, and elders as children aiming to become responsible citizens,” she advised the pupils.

She implored them to report criminal activities to elders who could relay the information to the security agencies for prompt action to be taken in the national interest.

Mr Gaston Defoe, the Municipal Director of NCCE, said it was important to instill good values in children to groom them into responsible citizens.

He underlined the need for them to be abreast with the relevant provisions in the 1992 Constitution to guide them to discharge their civic responsibilities for the collective good of society.

He took them through their rights and responsibilities as stipulated in the Constitution, stressing that the two were inseparable.

Mr. Patrick Asare, a Principal Civic Education Officer asked the pupils to regularly recite the national pledge to constantly remind them of the responsibility to continue the sacrifices made by our forebears.

