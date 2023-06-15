AngloGold Ashanti equips over 250 Obuasi youth with entrepreneurship skills

By Yussif Ibrahim,

Obuasi, June 15, GNA – As part of efforts to equip the youth with skills to make them employable, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has trained over 250 national service persons within the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District.

The training, which was held at the company’s Enterprise and Skills Development Centre (ESDC), forms part of its Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) aimed at supporting host communities, especially the youth with strong entrepreneurship skills to make them self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

With the growing youthful population in Obuasi, and the inability of the mine to absorb such numbers in the mainstream mining operations, there was the urgent need to develop a diversified source of employment to help manage the high expectations for employment in the mine among the youth.

“The training of the national service personnel on entrepreneurship is one of the ways we aim to support the growth of our economy,” said Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

“We believe that giving the youth the skills they need to start and grow their businesses will positively impact their lives, and the communities, while strengthening the SME sector,” he added.

Ms. Prisca Oduro, a national service person from Sanso community in Obuasi, said, “I was unsure about my ability to run a business. I had many ideas but didn’t know how to turn them into reality, but the training has changed all of that.”

She said the training provided practical advice and guidance on how to start and grow a business, including market research, customer service, and financial management, and that she was able to develop a business plan that she was so proud of.

The training programme is expected to create jobs, improve employment prospects, while positively impacting the overall economic growth of the Obuasi Township.

GNA

