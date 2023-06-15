Amenfiman Senior High School qualifies for 2023 NSMQ 

Francisca Stokes Atta-Eyison

Wassa Amenfi (WR), June 15, GNA- Amenfiman Senior High School (AMENSS) in the Wassa Amenfi East District qualified for the first time to participate in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The school got its qualification for the competition after it defeated three other schools with an aggregate of 30 points.

Amenfiman SHS was represented by Ebenezer Tetteh, Paul Ayehu, and Raymond Amoaful to compete with Tarkwa SHS, Axim Girls’ SHS, and Nsein SHS who recorded 22 points, 16 points, and 13 points respectively.

After several years of diligent practice, study and competition with other schools, AMENSS was confident of performing better with the desire to honorably and proudly represent their school and the Western Region in the upcoming National Championship.

The headmaster of the school, Mr. Isaac Mickson in an interview with the GNA, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the success chalked and encouraged the contestants to work harder to win the competition at the National level.

Mr Mickson appealed to old students at the school to assist the school to acquire the requisite academic materials for the school’s quiz club.

Amenfiman Senior High School was established in 1976 through the drive and exertion of the good people of Wassa Amenfi.

AMENSS, which was formally opened with 38 students, can now boast of more than 1300 student population.

Amenfiman SHS, which has been categorized as a “B” school by the Ghana Education Service, is aimed at providing quality teaching based on sound academic and moral principles delivered by well-qualified and motivated graduate teachers backed by an efficient non-teaching staff.

With the motto “WISDOM DWELLS WITH PRUDENCE’, AMENSS has been recognized as one of the best Senior High Schools in the Western Region, because it has maintained its respectable performance, notably in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

GNA

