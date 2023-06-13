Aide Du Ciel accelerates digital equipment distribution to Elmina schools

By D.I. Laary

Koforidua, June 13, GNA – Aide Du Ciel, a non-governmental organisation, has ramped up its efforts to distribute computers and ICT accessories to basic schools in Elmina aimed at improving students’ access to technology and, ultimately, boost their learning experience.

With the support of their foreign partners, local authorities, and community leaders, the nongovernmental organisation is working to ensure that every student in Elmina has the opportunity to succeed through digital education.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms. Mary Frimpong, the founder of Aide Du Ciel, which means “help from above,” named the recipient schools as Bronyibimba School, Abundant Grace, Future Stars, Morning Dew Academy, and Christ Case, with some receiving up to ten computers.



She noted that as education became globally competitive due to technological development, Ghanaian children must be equipped with the basic requisite competencies to compete in the international arena.

In this regard, Aide Du Ciel, in collaboration with their partners in France, is championing the cause of making Ghanaian schools digital-friendly by providing them with computers and other ICT accessories.

The digital resources would contribute to bridging Ghana’s urban-rural digital divide while improving quality education in rural communities where many parents could not afford computers and laptops for their children to keep up with the rapidly developing technological world.

It would also enable rural teachers to deliver lessons more effectively and facilitate students’ access to online educational resources and materials, thereby enhancing their academic performance.

Aide du Ciel initiated its first campaign on February 11, 2021, donating one notebook and one pen for the education of children in Elmina.

“We have to help children who are in need, especially in rural areas. It’s not our first time; we have been here before to help children with books and pencils in Central Region, Elmina,” Ms. Frimpong said.

Also contributing, Ms. Eva Nana Lawal, Headmistress, Bronyibima M/A Basic, said, “Their act of benevolence has reached us. Today, Madam Mary Frimpong, Founder of Aide Du Ciel, and her team donated 10 brand new computers and a router to the

school.”

She expressed her profound gratitude to the organisation for what she described as “this divine and timely intervention,” and said the computers would go a long way to helping achieve “The Dream Ghanaian Child Goal” of making learners global citizens.

She emphasised: “Aide Du Ciel, the headmistress, the staff, and students of

Bronyibima M/A Basic School are grateful for this kind gesture.”

Aid Du Ciel Founder, Mary Frimpong, who made the donation with her team from France and local partners, has made it their mission to provide children in rural Ghana with access to computers and other forms of ICT equipment in an effort to close the digital divide and instill a sense of hope in them so that they can live their lives with the courage and determination necessary to have a prosperous future.

The organisation’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as they have been able to provide hundreds of children in Elmina with access to technology that they otherwise would not have had.

Parents and community leaders describe the impact of this project as significant, as children are now able to learn basic computer skills and access educational resources that were previously unavailable to them.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

