Zelensky makes surprise trip to the Netherlands, due to give speech 

Amsterdam, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands late Wednesday for a previously unannounced trip to the country.

He landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on a Dutch government plane coming from Helsinki and was then driven in a motorcade towards The Hague under heavy police escort, video taken by the NOS TV station showed.

Dutch lawmakers confirmed on Twitter that a meeting with Zelensky was planned in The Hague on Thursday.

The Dutch news agency ANP reported he would also meet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and deliver a speech in The Hague entitled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine.”

A visit to the International Criminal Court is also reportedly planned. The UN-backed court has launched investigations into possible war crimes committed by Russia and in March issued an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky’s visit was not announced in advance and marks the Ukrainian leader’s first visit to the Netherlands.

Earlier, he had met with Nordic leaders for a summit in Finland at which they pledged their support to the Ukrainian leader for as long as it is needed.

The Netherlands has so far provided Ukraine with military aid of around €1.2 billion ($1.32 billion) to help the country defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

GNA

