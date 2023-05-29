World leaders congratulate Turkey’s Erdogan on his re-election

Ankara, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – Congratulations from world leaders for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continued to flow in on Monday, hours after he has won Turkey’s run-off presidential vote, according to official preliminary results.

Erdogan received around 52% of the votes, while his rival Kemal Kiliçdaroglu received 48%, preliminary results showed.

The 69-year-old can now remain in his role for another five years, and for a third time.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wished Erdogan “a sure hand” in his administration. “The German-Turkish relationship is of very special importance,” Steinmeier wrote in a statement on Monday, offering to help cement good relations between the two countries.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wrote on Twitter he “looks forward to continuing the strong collaboration between [the UK and Turkey], from growing trade to tackling security threats as NATO allies”

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, congratulated Erdogan on Twitter, referring to needed cooperation to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier, messages of support came also from the leaders of Russia, France, Pakistan, Israel, the European Union and the United States.

Some key tests await Erdogan in foreign policy, including Sweden’s NATO bid and the war in Ukraine. Turkey is the only remaining NATO member yet to green-light Sweden’s accession, citing Stockholm’s alleged support to “terrorists.”

At home, Erdogan faces a cost-of-living crisis, and will need to rein in stubbornly high inflation and unemployment, as well as a depreciating lira.

In his victory speech, Erdogan pledged economic remedies, but did not elaborate on foreign policy challenges.

Since the introduction of an executive presidential system in 2018, Erdogan has more power than ever before, prompting fears he could become even more authoritarian.

Kiliçdaroglu said on Sunday that he is “sad much bigger problems await” Turkey.

